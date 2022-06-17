France's Macron: I will continue to speak to Putin whenever useful

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a BFM television interview that while France will do all it can to help Ukraine win its war with Russia, he will continue to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin "each time it will be useful".

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all criticized in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious, visited Ukraine on Thursday and offered the hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.

