Sitaram Yechury demands 'immediate' withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Opposing the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday demanded its 'immediate' withdrawal. Speaking to ANI, Yechury said that the Army recruitment should be scrapped for the sake of the country's security and sovereignty and recruit the permanent soldiers as usual which did not take place in the past two years.

"A professional Army cannot grow with the contract-based soldiers. The scheme is offering employment for only four years. These soldiers are meant to defend our security and sovereignty and make the ultimate sacrifices to protect us. Is this way to treat them?" Yechury said. "No assurance of permanent jobs? No employment after four years? Even if Agniveers will be trained, but then they will be put back with no job. Where will they go?" he added.

The government's new recruitment scheme Agnipath which led to protests in different parts of the country has spread to Hyderabad now, after Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)