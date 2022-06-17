Left Menu

K'taka attracts 81 new industrial projects worth Rs 2,690 crore

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:29 IST
K'taka attracts 81 new industrial projects worth Rs 2,690 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Industries Department has approved 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689.51 crore that have the potential to generate jobs for 6,825 people.

The State-Level Single-Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), at a meeting late Thursday, approved seven large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore.

''These projects worth Rs 1,229.43 are expected to create employment opportunities for 1,734 people in the State," said Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani who chaired the meeting.

Stating that 71 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared, these are worth Rs 1,308.06 crore and are expected to generate jobs for 5,091 people.

Three more projects worth Rs 151.42 crore investment were also approved.

''A total of 81 projects with investments of Rs 2,689.51 crore with employment potential for 6,825 people was cleared,'' Nirani's office said in a statement.

In the previous meeting on April 30, the SLSWCC cleared 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022