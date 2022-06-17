K'taka attracts 81 new industrial projects worth Rs 2,690 crore

The Karnataka Industries Department has approved 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689.51 crore that have the potential to generate jobs for 6,825 people.

The State-Level Single-Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), at a meeting late Thursday, approved seven large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore.

''These projects worth Rs 1,229.43 are expected to create employment opportunities for 1,734 people in the State," said Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani who chaired the meeting.

Stating that 71 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared, these are worth Rs 1,308.06 crore and are expected to generate jobs for 5,091 people.

Three more projects worth Rs 151.42 crore investment were also approved.

''A total of 81 projects with investments of Rs 2,689.51 crore with employment potential for 6,825 people was cleared,'' Nirani's office said in a statement.

In the previous meeting on April 30, the SLSWCC cleared 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people, it said.

