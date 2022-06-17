Agnipath stir: IYC claims police barricaded its office's main gate, detained several members

With protests escalating against the Agnipath scheme, the Youth Congress Friday claimed the main gate of its office here has been barricaded by the Delhi Police without assigning any reasons, turning the premises into a ''police contentment''. The police, however, said they have just made ''adequate security arrangements” as the Indian Youth Congress has no permission to take out any protest march.

The youth wing of the Indian National Congress said several IYC members have been detained and the barricading has been placed by the police without giving any reasons.

''Our entire office located on Raisina Road has been barricaded. We are not being allowed to go outside and those members trying to enter the office are being stopped and detained. No reason has been given for this barricading,'' IYC National Media Incharge Rahul Rao. A senior police officer said CrPC section 144 was already imposed in the area, banning large gatherings.

''Adequate security arrangements have been made as section 144 is already in place and the IYC does not have any permission to take out a protest march. In view of the violent protest happening across the country against Agnipath, we cannot take any chance here,'' a senior police officer said. ''Several parts of the country have been witnessing violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme which envisages recruitment of soldiers in the three armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. IYC's Rao alleged the BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency and they are muzzling the voices of people. ''Yesterday too, we carried out a peaceful rally against the scheme, Then too we were stopped now our entire office has been barricaded,'' Rao said.

''It is the state of police hooliganism that the staff officers and workers who go to their offices peacefully are being forcibly picked up and they are being threatened,” he added.

