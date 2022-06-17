Left Menu

Bheki Cele visits family of Warrant Officer Joseas Mpepe

In a statement, the Police Ministry said Mpepe, 53, who was a Gauteng flying squad police officer, was shot and killed while patrolling the N12. His partner sustained injuries and was receiving medical care.

17-06-2022
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Friday visit the family of Warrant Officer, Mokgadi Joseas Mpepe, who was murdered while on duty on Monday.

Minister Cele and the SAPS management will visit Mpepe's family to comfort them at his Tembisa home in Ekurhuleni.

"According to police reports, members from the K-9 unit of the SAPS were patrolling along the N12 highway on Monday evening, when they noticed a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.

"Upon closer inspection, members found the lifeless body of 53-year-old Warrant Officer Mpepe who has been shot in the head lying on the ground. His service pistol and handcuffs were missing," said Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.

His partner, 33-year-old Constable Vusi Nhlapho, was found on the scene in an unconscious state.

"The member was airlifted to a nearby Johannesburg hospital for medical care and is recovering there," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

