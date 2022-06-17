Housemaid killed by lover for insisting on marriage in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his woman friend in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area for allegedly pressurizing him for marriage, police said on Friday. The accused, Sanjay, a resident of Masoodpur Village in Vasant Kunj, had been arrested for killing his wife in 2011 and had spent eight years in Tihar jail, they said. On May 24, a woman's body was found lying in a vacant plot near Church Road, Vasant Kunj. The body could not be identified by the residents. Police surmised that the place where the body was found was at some distance from the main road and could only be visited by someone living in the vicinity, a senior police officer said.

Police also found a carry bag from a shop in Mehrauli by the body, he said. Ladies' tailors of Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Vasant Kunj, and Kapas Hera areas were contacted by police to identify the deceased. She was, at length, identified as a resident of Ward number-3, Mehrauli who had reportedly gone missing from her house on May 22. Her husband, parents, and children were thoroughly examined and it was revealed that the deceased was working as a housemaid in Shanti Kunj, Church Road in the Vasant Kunj area, police said. In the analysis of surveillance footage, the deceased was spotted going with an unknown man on the day of the incident. Later, the man was identified as Sanjay and he was arrested on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman for quite some time. When she started forcing him to marry, he planned to get rid of her, the DCP said. On the day of the incident, the accused, with a premeditated mind, first consumed liquor and took the deceased to a place on his bicycle. He had consensual intercourse with the woman, and then hit her head with a brick, the DCP said.

