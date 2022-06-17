Left Menu

As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

The executive arm of the European Union recommended on Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status to one day join the 27-nation bloc.The promise of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent holds deep symbolism for the nation at war.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:10 IST
As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The executive arm of the European Union recommended on Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status to one day join the 27-nation bloc.

The promise of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent holds deep symbolism for the nation at war. But it is only the first step in a process that could take decades.

And it didn't silence the guns and artillery that continue to kill civilians and flatten cities as well as send millions fleeing from their homes since Russia launched its invasion of its neighbor on February 24.

Russia pressed its attacks on cities in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, leaving desperate residents struggling to make sense of what the next years hold for them.

"We are old people, we do not have a place to go. Where will I go?" asked Vira Miedientseva, one of the elderly residents grappling with the aftermath of an attack on Thursday in Lysychansk, which lies just across the river from Sievierodonesk, a key focus of battles in recent weeks that Russians have nearly captured.

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv's candidacy.

The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine's candidate status. But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

In other developments: — The Ukrainian navy claimed on Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.

In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons, and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.

Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender, using colorful language that later became a rallying cry.

There was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities to the Ukrainian claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022