ABN Amro says no comment on 'market rumours' after report of BNP interest
A spokesperson for ABN Amro said it would not comment on a Bloomberg report that said French lender BNP Paribas had expressed interest in buying the Dutch bank.
The spokesperson said ABN Amro would not comment on "market rumors," as its shares surged 17% after the report.
