NFTC to launch Sahakar Taxi on the line of Ola, Uber

The National Tourism and Transport Cooperative Federation Ltd (NFTC) will soon launch a new transport service 'Sahakar Taxi' on the lines of Ola and Uber, which is aimed at generating lakhs of jobs.

Besides the NFTC will also start a courier service through travel and tourism as well as cooperative courier service with the transport depots of the states, a statement by NFTC stated.

According to the statement, the NFTC has launched a new central board office and a YouTube channel in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). This new set-up was inaugurated by D N Thakur, national president of RSS's Prakalp Sahakar Bharati.

NFTC chairman V V P Nair said in the statement, ''Today, through the National Tourism and Transport Cooperative we are going to provide employment to lakhs of people in the next one year like Ola and Uber.'' Nair said that the cooperative is going to start a transport service on indigenous model, which will be available at much cheaper and concessional rates compared to foreign transport service providers.

''The special thing in this will be that the drivers will get maximum benefit. A major part of the income will go to the drivers. People associated with this service like drivers, mechanics, all those with insurance will be benefited,'' he stated.

The NFTC will provide employment to more than 10 lakh people in the next few years through this transport service to be started with the support of the central government, he said, adding that about 40 lakh people will be benefited directly and indirectly.

The statement also said that the cooperative will start a courier service through travel tourism as well as cooperative courier service with the transport depots of the states, which will provide employment to at least two lakh people in the next one or two years.

Through Sahakar Taxi, Sahakar Jal, Sahakar Restaurant, Sahakar Food Service, the NFTC is going to generate several lakh jobs in the next one or two years, it stated.

NFTC has been working in cooperative field since 2011.

