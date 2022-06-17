BNP approached Dutch Finance Ministry on possible ABN purchase -source
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
French lender BNP Paribas signalled to the Dutch government interest in taking over state-owned bank ABN Amro, a deal that the ministry is not pursuing for the time being, a person with knowledge of with the matter said on Friday.
A report on the approach by Bloomberg News sent ABN Amro shares soaring, gaining 16% in Amsterdam.
Spokespersons for BNP and ABN declined to comment while the Dutch finance ministry said in a statement that it is currently seeking advice on the further sale of shares in ABN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Amsterdam
- BNP Paribas
- French
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Kuyt named new coach of Dutch second division side ADO Den Haag
Soccer-Dutch coach Van Gaal relishes tactical battle with Belgium
Dutch movie ‘Turn Your Body to the Sun’ wins top honour at Mumbai International Film Festival
Soccer-Depay double sees Dutch hand out four-goal thumping to hosts Belgium
Dutch airline KLM cancelling up to 50 flights a day during upcoming long weekend