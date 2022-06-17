Left Menu

BNP approached Dutch Finance Ministry on possible ABN purchase -source

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:00 IST
French lender BNP Paribas signalled to the Dutch government interest in taking over state-owned bank ABN Amro, a deal that the ministry is not pursuing for the time being, a person with knowledge of with the matter said on Friday.

A report on the approach by Bloomberg News sent ABN Amro shares soaring, gaining 16% in Amsterdam.

Spokespersons for BNP and ABN declined to comment while the Dutch finance ministry said in a statement that it is currently seeking advice on the further sale of shares in ABN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

