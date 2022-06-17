Left Menu

NE youths must take advantage of Agnipath scheme: Senior Army officer

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:57 IST
Youths from the Northeast must take advantage of the Agnipath scheme, which is a game-changing employment opportunity in the armed forces, General Officer-in-Command of 51 Sub Area, Major General Vikas Saini, said here on Friday.

The scheme aims to bring paradigm changes in human resource management in the Indian Army and prepare it as a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the whole spectrum of conflicts, he told reporters here.

''Agnipath will give the armed forces a tech-savvy and youthful profile which is the need of the hour,'' he said.

Saini hoped that many youths from the region will take advantage of the scheme to join the armed forces.

He said that 'Agniveers' will receive an attractive monthly package, and on completion of their four-year service, will get a one-time 'Seva Nidhi' package of around Rs 11.17 lakh.

Saini added that based on their performance during four years of service, 25 per cent of each batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

