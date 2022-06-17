Left Menu

Agnipath Scheme is 'ill-conceived move': Members of Parliament consultative committee

Unhappy members of Parliament consultative committee for defence, reacting over the nationwide violence on the Agnipath scheme said that the recruitment scheme is an "ill-conceived move by Central Government."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:04 IST
A visual from a railway station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Notably, the members of the Defence Consultative Committee especially the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) raised concern over the Agnipath scheme "Agneepath is an ill conceived move and we will take up the matter in Defense Advisory Committee meeting before the upcoming Parliament session," committee member Saugata Roy told ANI. Another TMC MP and floor leader of the party in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay also clarified the party's stand and said, "We will take up the Agnipath issue in the upcoming meeting with Rajnath Singh at an appropriate forum."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the chairman of the committee and the meeting is likely to take place before the monsoon session. A total of twenty-four members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are members of the Member of Parliament Defense Advisory Committee. Nationwide protests against the Agnipath Scheme continue and several railway bogies were burnt as a mark of protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

