Putin: decision to launch 'special operation' in Ukraine was difficult but needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's decision to launch what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine was difficult but needed.

Putin made the comment in a speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Russia says it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarise the country and rid it out nationalists threatening Russian speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia's claims are baseless pretext to attack.

