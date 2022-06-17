Left Menu

Democratic Republic of Congo restricts hours of border crossings with Rwanda

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:27 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo restricts hours of border crossings with Rwanda
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

(Corrects to state that closure is from 3pm to 6pm daily)

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 17 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo has closed its border with Rwanda from 3pm to 6am daily, starting Friday, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis, the governor's office of South Kivu province said in a statement. The border is already subject to nightly closures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022