Democratic Republic of Congo restricts hours of border crossings with Rwanda

(Corrects to state that closure is from 3pm to 6pm daily)

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 17 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo has closed its border with Rwanda from 3pm to 6am daily, starting Friday, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis, the governor's office of South Kivu province said in a statement. The border is already subject to nightly closures.

