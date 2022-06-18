Left Menu

Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla on June 23

Punjab Government has declared a local holiday on June 23 in Government Offices, Boards/Corporations and Government Educational Institutions located in district Barnala, Sangrur and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla due to voting on this day for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 01:25 IST
Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla on June 23
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Government has declared a local holiday on June 23 in Government Offices, Boards/Corporations and Government Educational Institutions located in district Barnala, Sangrur and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla due to voting on this day for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election. Punjab Government has issued a notification in this regard according to which if any government official or employee is a voter of district Sangrur, Barnala and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla and working in Punjab Government Offices, Boards/corporations and government educational institutions, he can take special leave for voting from the concerned authority on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) by presenting his voter card. This leave will not be deducted from the leave account of the officer/staff.

Paid leave is also declared in District Sangrur, Barnala and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla, as per the provision of sub-section 1 of section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on June 23, 2022, (In respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, Industrial undertakings or any other establishment). The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann won the assembly election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency in the Sangrur district and took oath as the chief minister of Punjab.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded former Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon while AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh from the seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022