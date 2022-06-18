Left Menu

Karnataka: 2 men held for possessing ganja

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:35 IST
Karnataka: 2 men held for possessing ganja
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested and 355 grams of ganja was seized from them at Melkar in Bantwal taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Rafik (44) and Taranath Poojary (27) from Kemminje village in Puttur, police said.

They said the accused were trying to sell ganja illegally in the area. The operation was conducted on information provided by Bantwal sub-division assistant superintendent of police.

A case under Sections 8(C) and 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the police further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022