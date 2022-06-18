Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three govt officials caught taking Rs 1.3 lakh bribe in Kondagaon

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 18-06-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 13:23 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three govt officials caught taking Rs 1.3 lakh bribe in Kondagaon
Three government officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, an official said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the ACB team on Friday caught executive engineer R B Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO) R B Chaurasia and deputy engineer D K Arya, all posted in the water resource department in Kondagaon, ACB superintendent of police Pankaj Chandra said.

The trio had sought Rs 24 lakh from the complainant to release his pending bills for construction works worth Rs 1.11 crore, the official said.

The accused demanded Rs 7.20 lakh as first instalment, but later settled for Rs 1.30 lakh, he said.

The trio were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount as an advance at the SDO's residence, the official added.

