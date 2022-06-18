Chhattisgarh: Three govt officials caught taking Rs 1.3 lakh bribe in Kondagaon
- Country:
- India
Three government officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, an official said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the ACB team on Friday caught executive engineer R B Singh, sub-divisional officer (SDO) R B Chaurasia and deputy engineer D K Arya, all posted in the water resource department in Kondagaon, ACB superintendent of police Pankaj Chandra said.
The trio had sought Rs 24 lakh from the complainant to release his pending bills for construction works worth Rs 1.11 crore, the official said.
The accused demanded Rs 7.20 lakh as first instalment, but later settled for Rs 1.30 lakh, he said.
The trio were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount as an advance at the SDO's residence, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After PFRDA rejects Chhattisgarh govt's request, CM urges Modi to refund Rs 17,240 cr collected under NPS
Chhattisgarh: Two killed after portion of abandoned coal mine collapses in Surajpur
They had time to watch 'Kashmir Files', but silent on targeted killings in J&K: Chhattisgarh CM hits out at BJP
Congress candidates Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Cong candidates Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan elected unopposed to RS from Chhattisgarh