NCPCR for NIA probe into use of children in 'communal protests' over Prophet remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The apex child rights body NCPCR on Saturday urged governments of states that witnessed ''communal protests'' over remarks made by two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad to recommend an NIA probe into the use of children in the violence.

The use of children in last week's violence may have been coordinated by dubious organizations, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The NCPCR has urged the state governments to recommend to the Centre a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter, he said.

On June 10, protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier, Kanpur witnessed communal violence over the issue which left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

