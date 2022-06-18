Left Menu

Prisoner shot dead near civil court in Deoghar

The incident took place around 11.30 am when the prisoner, identified as Amit Kumar Singh, was being brought from Bihta in Bihar for production in court.Bike-borne miscreants suddenly appeared before Singh and fired bullets at him. Deoghar Superintendent of Police SP Subhash Chandra Jat said that the incident took place outside the court premises.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:05 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A prisoner was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near civil court premises in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 11.30 am when the prisoner, identified as Amit Kumar Singh, was being brought from Bihta in Bihar for production in court.

Bike-borne miscreants suddenly appeared before Singh and fired bullets at him. They fled the spot after committing the crime, police said. Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jat said that the incident took place outside the court premises. ''Prima facie it seemed three bullets have been fired at him (Singh). A post-mortem is being done. More details could be known only after getting the post-mortem report,'' the SP said. He said a revolver has been seized from the place of occurrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

