Amid protests, MHA announces 10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

In a bid to assuage concerns over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the home ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies in the Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers', besides a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme are to be called 'Agniveers'.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers,'' a tweet of the Home Ministry said. On the age-relaxation, it said, ''The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles.'' ''Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.'' At present, jawans between the age of 18-23 years are recruited in the paramilitary forces. The Home Ministry's announcement is seen as a part of a slew of measures taken by the government to allay the concerns raised by youths protesting across the country against the scheme. They have also torched public and private property and attacked BJP offices at some places. The finance ministry held a meeting on Thursday with the heads of public sector banks and financial institutions to explore employment opportunities for 'Agniveers' in their respective organisations. It was also decided that banks would explore possibilities of supporting 'Agniveers' through suitable credit facilities for skill up-gradation, education for setting up businesses, and taking up self-employment. The Skill Development Ministry had said the 'Agnipath' scheme will create a large pool of skilled youths who can contribute to India's overall defence preparedness as well as the growth of the economy. ''Skill India and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will work collaboratively with various wings of the Armed Forces to train the students in additional skills to make them better suited to these job roles,'' an official statement had said. Besides, all 'Agniveers' will get Skill India certification while in service which will enable them to pursue many diverse opportunities in entrepreneurship and job roles that are being created in the economy after completion of their tenure, it added.

Several BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have also announced various measures to encourage the youth to apply under the Agnipath scheme and assured them reservation in their states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the 'Agniveers' will be given priority in police and related services. Similar announcements were made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who said his government will give preference to the 75 per cent soldiers who come back after four years as soldiers and seek government jobs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the state will give such retired soldiers priority in the state police jobs. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the retired soldiers will be given preference in the state police job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)