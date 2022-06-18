Transformational reforms underway in armed forces: Army Chief
Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on Atmanirbharta self-reliance, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.He was addressing a Combined Graduation Parade CGP at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here.Indias security canvas is very vast, complex and multifaceted.
Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on 'Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.
He was addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near here.
''India's security canvas is very vast, complex and multifaceted. Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness,'' he said addressing officer cadets at the academy.
Further, he said disruptive technologies are shaping the character of modern warfare.
Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics and hypersonics are no longer confined to theory, but are physically manifesting in battlespaces, Gen Pande said.
Therefore, harnessing and leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate, he said.
''There are also transformational reforms underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on 'Atmanirbharta','' he said.
The young officers would be the torchbearers to lead the changes, the Army chief further said.
He exhorted the passing out officers to continue the pursuit of knowledge. Concurrently, imbibing leadership qualities is the bounden duty of every officer of the armed forces, he said.
Gen Pande reviewed the Parade on the occasion.
