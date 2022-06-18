Six senior counsel to defend govt depts.

Six senior advocates have been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to defend its cases before the Madras High Court and its bench at Madurai.

Senior advocates P S Raman, M K Kabir, N R Elango and P Wilson will represent the departments before the principal seat at Chennai. Senior counsels M Ajmal Khan and Isaac Mohanlal will take up the government cases at the Madurai Bench.

The professional fees payable for the appearance of the senior counsel will be as per a 2017 GO, as applicable to the Additional Advocate-Generals. The fees will be settled by the departments concerned, which engage their services, a press release from the Public (Law Officers) department said.

