Six senior counsel to defend govt depts.
Senior counsels M Ajmal Khan and Isaac Mohanlal will take up the government cases at the Madurai Bench.The professional fees payable for the appearance of the senior counsel will be as per a 2017 GO, as applicable to the Additional Advocate-Generals.
Six senior advocates have been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to defend its cases before the Madras High Court and its bench at Madurai.
Senior advocates P S Raman, M K Kabir, N R Elango and P Wilson will represent the departments before the principal seat at Chennai. Senior counsels M Ajmal Khan and Isaac Mohanlal will take up the government cases at the Madurai Bench.
The professional fees payable for the appearance of the senior counsel will be as per a 2017 GO, as applicable to the Additional Advocate-Generals. The fees will be settled by the departments concerned, which engage their services, a press release from the Public (Law Officers) department said.
