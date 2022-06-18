Left Menu

Young man shoots self dead in Delhi's Vasant Vihar: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:31 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Samarth, they said.

On Saturday at 11.43 am, police received a call from a man, who said that his brother has killed himself with a gun in Vasant Vihar's A-Block, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found the man's body lying in a pool of blood with a pistol lying nearby, they said.

It was deceased man's servant who had noticed him dead first, said police, adding that he then informed other family members.

Proceedings under section of 174 CrPC is in progress. Further investigation is underway, police added.

