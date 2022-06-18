Left Menu

Assistant engineer arrested for accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district

Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Saturday arrested an assistant engineer in Rajsamand district while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.The accused Rajendra Lalas, assistant engineer Vigilance had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a crusher operator to let him operate without any interference.After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused assistant engineer was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe, DG ACB BL Soni said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Saturday arrested an assistant engineer in Rajsamand district while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.

The accused Rajendra Lalas, assistant engineer (Vigilance) had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a crusher operator to let him operate without any interference.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused assistant engineer was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe, DG ACB BL Soni said. He said that unaccounted cash of Rs 1.35 lakh was also recovered from his residence. The accused has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act.

