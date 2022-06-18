Left Menu

Telangana: CM's Relief Fund helps poor people affected by natural calamities, road accidents

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana has extended a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents and others.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:17 IST
Telangana: CM's Relief Fund helps poor people affected by natural calamities, road accidents
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana has extended a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents and others. The fund will help the poor who are in distress due to many reasons like health problems which require expensive medicare, loss of life of kin, loss of properties due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents, etc.

Speaking to ANI, Durgesh Chary, a beneficiary, appreciated the scheme and thanked the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the help. "When Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers talked about the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, I applied for it and we got a Rs 32,500 cheque from the state government," Chary said.

"I thank KCR and the state government for taking the scheme up. It is very good and helps everyone. No other government has done anything like this what the KCR-led government has done," he added. Another beneficiary Vijaya recalled his bad debts when his mother-in-law's health was not good and how badly he was in trouble after spending everything on treatment.

"So at a time when we got to know about the Chief Minister's relief fund through the local TRS workers, they themselves have applied the benefit of the scheme for us and made sure that we get Rs 32,500 through the relief fund," he said. "The money we got during our bad times was really very helpful. We are really thankful to the TRS government," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022