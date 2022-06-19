Left Menu

'Insult' to Hindu Gods: Cong leader's house attacked in Karnataka

Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said.Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 10:37 IST
'Insult' to Hindu Gods: Cong leader's house attacked in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said.

Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.

The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday. The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Police reached Shylaja’s house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said.

Meanwhile, right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) strongly condemned the leader’s alleged insulting remarks on Sri Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita through the Clubhouse platform in a programme at 9 pm on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022