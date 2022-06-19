Left Menu

More than 193.53 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Govt

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. The government data added that more than 12.77 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs.

"More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 12.77 crores (12,77,80,635) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry said. The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

