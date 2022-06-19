Prominent lawyer named new JKNPP prez, weeks after Bhim Singh's demise

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:38 IST
Nearly three weeks after the demise of its founder Bhim Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Sunday announced prominent lawyer and senior leader Vilakshan Singh as its new president.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the party leaders and members of the working committee chaired by Bhim Singh’s wife and founder member Jay Mala at the party headquarters here, a party release said.

It said the name of Vilakshan Singh was proposed by Mala herself and was unanimously supported by the party leadership.

''All the existing committees were dissolved and the new president was authorised to constitute the JKNPP team afresh in consultation with the party leadership,'' the release said.

Addressing the meeting, Singh said he would act as an ''interim President'' till the post was filled up by regular election to be held on the foundation day of the party on March 23 next year.

The 81-year-old Bhim Singh passed away here on May 31 after being unwell for about a month. In April-May, prominent leaders of JKNPP including former minister Harsh Dev Singh and legislators Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal along with a large number of party colleagues joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

