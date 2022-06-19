Left Menu

Man surrenders after strangling live-in partner to death in outer Delhi

A 38-year-old man surrendered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in outer Delhi after strangling his live-in partner to death, police said on Sunday. The accused named Vijay, who works as a labourer, has a two-year-old child with his now deceased partner, identified as Santoshi Devi, they said.According to police, the couple used to often quarrel over raising their nine children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:31 IST
Man surrenders after strangling live-in partner to death in outer Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man surrendered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in outer Delhi after strangling his live-in partner to death, police said on Sunday. The accused named Vijay, who works as a labourer, has a two-year-old child with his now deceased partner, identified as Santoshi Devi, they said.

According to police, the couple used to often quarrel over raising their nine children. Both Vijay and Devi had four children each from their first marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on Saturday, around 8:45 pm, Vijay came to Bhalswa Dairy police station and confessed to have murdered Devi, whose body was found in the bathroom.

A case under sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022