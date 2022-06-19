School girls get entrepreneurship training

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A non-government organisation has conducted a session to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship among school girls for a more inclusive society.

Launched on May 5, the programme is designed as a mechanism to provide a springboard for building entrepreneurship as a career among girls, according to a release by WEneurs Forum.

The firm, which is dedicated to promote, support, handhold and mentor startup entrepreneurs, especially among women, concluded the seminal programme, ‘Aadya -- the Girlpreneur Startup Launchpad’.

Sixty-seven girls from 10 different states participated in the entrepreneurship 18-day-long programme for students of classes 8 to 12. It not only imparted the knowledge about the technical aspects of entrepreneurship, but also had direct interactions with some startups and professionals.

The interactive session was laced with individual idea presentations, group presentations and idea pitch competition.

WEneurs Forum was founded last August by seasoned professionals having diverse backgrounds and deep knowledge of the start-up ecosystem.

It believes that for society to be more inclusive, there is a need for more and more women to be in business. Therefore, there is a need to develop a specialised support system for women-led enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

