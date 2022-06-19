Left Menu

Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:20 IST
Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference on Monday
Amit Shah (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, according to an official statement. The conference is being organized by the Home Ministry as part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cyber crimes in the country, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the conference, it said. In the run-up to Monday's conference, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA, in coordination with the Culture Ministry organized functions at 75 places in different states and Union Territories on cyber hygiene, prevention of cyber crimes, cyber safety and national security under the banner 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from June 8 to 17.

The conference will also be attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories, and representatives from various organizations. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022