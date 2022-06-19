Left Menu

Scrap dealer surrenders after killing wife in Bhiwandi

He has said he found his wife with another man on Saturday night after which he killed her. A probe is underway, he added.

Updated: 19-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:22 IST
Scrap dealer surrenders after killing wife in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old scrap dealer from Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling to death his wife, a police official said.

The man, identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Hayatullah Shah, a resident of Kalher, walked into Narpoli police station at 9am and confessed to killing his wife over doubts about her character, the official said.

''He slit her throat and then strangled her with a piece of wire. He has been arrested for murder. He has said he found his wife with another man on Saturday night after which he killed her. A probe is underway,'' he added.

