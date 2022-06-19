Fed's Mester says it will take 2 years until inflation falls to 2% target

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it will take two years for inflation to come down to the central bank's 2% target.

"It isn't going to be immediate that we see 2% inflation. It will take a couple of years but it will be moving down," Mester said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

