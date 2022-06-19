Left Menu

Odisha: BDO held in corruption case

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:33 IST
A block development officer in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 5 crore, the Vigilance Directorate said.

Raids were conducted on Saturday at six places in Cuttack, Balasore and Kendrapara following inputs that Jaleswar BDO Ashwini Das possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income.

The assets unearthed include 24 plots in prime areas of Cuttack and Kendrapara districts, two palatial buildings worth over Rs 1 crore each and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, according to a statement.

Das was found in possession of undisclosed assets worth around Rs 5 crore, which is 450 per cent higher than his known sources of income, the directorate said.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, it said, adding that an investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

