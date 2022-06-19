Left Menu

Maha: Couple booked for duping 12 persons on false job promise by posing as railway officials

They collected a total of Rs 68 lakh from the victims in 2019.

Updated: 19-06-2022 22:34 IST
Police have registered a case against a Nagpur-based couple who allegedly cheated 12 persons by collecting a total of Rs 68 lakh from them on the false promise of giving jobs to them in the railways, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashish Pradip Goswami and his wife Kavita, residents of Milind Nagar in Wathoda locality of the city, posed as senior officials of the Central Railway (CR) to deceive the job aspirants, he said. ''Posing as CR senior officials, the couple promised to give Class IV category jobs to the aspirants. They collected a total of Rs 68 lakh from the victims in 2019. But despite a wait of three years they did not get any placements, following which the victims approached the police,'' the official said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Shekhar Dashrath Borkar (27) and 11 others, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 465, 467, 468, 471 (all linked to forgery) and investigation into the case is on, he added.

