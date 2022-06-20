Left Menu

Russia likely to intensify attacks as Kyiv awaits EU decision - Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while Kyiv awaits a European Unsion decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country. "Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 01:48 IST
