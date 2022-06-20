Left Menu

Iranian engineer's death at military site attributed to 'industrial sabotage' - agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:02 IST
The death of an Iranian Defense Ministry engineer in May 2021 was the result of "industrial sabotage" at a military site in Parchin near the capital Tehran, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted on Monday as saying.

"The martyr from the Ministry of Defence was himself not the target but was affected by an act of industrial sabotage. We must prevent such threats with artificial intelligence methods," Hassani Ahangar told the semi-official Entekhab news agency.

