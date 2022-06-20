Left Menu

Burglars loot Rs 1 crore from bank in J-K's Kathua, security guard detained

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:03 IST
Burglars loot Rs 1 crore from bank in J-K's Kathua, security guard detained
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Burglars broke into a private bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and decamped with over Rs 1 crore cash, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a branch of HDFC Bank in the Hatli Morh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The burglars entered the bank from the rooftop and tied its security guard to an iron rod with a rope, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) R C Kotwal said.

The guard told police that the burglars cut open the cash chest and stole the money, the SSP said.

The guard has been detained and bank employees are being questioned in connection with the matter, Kotwal said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned to identify the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022