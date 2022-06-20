Left Menu

Nepal govt. working to provide social security to self-employed and people working abroad: Minister

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Nepal government is working to bring self-employed people and those working abroad under the ambit of social security, a senior minister said on Monday, urging the workers in foreign countries to be a part of the new scheme. Minister for Labour, Employment, and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha said a large number of Nepalis were working in different countries and social security was indispensable for them and to those who are forced to do risky jobs.

He said the scheme will help people during their old age and will also provide assistance to those who cannot work for life because of disability or have met accidents while working abroad.

Shrestha said the government has formed a committee under the Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Social Security, and necessary infrastructure has been prepared for the inclusion of people working abroad in the social security net.

Nepalese workers will be included in the social security fund through a bilateral agreement with the destination country.

He said a five-year strategic plan has been formulated for the first time in the ministry, which aims to expand the social security fund among workers and guarantee their social security and other benefits.

