Himachal mid-air cable car glitch: Air Force on alert, CM Jairam Thakur to reach site

Indian Air Force was put on alert after at least seven people were rescued and eight others continue to be stranded in two cable cars were stuck mid-air in Himachal Pradesh's Solan Valley on Monday. The incident happened at the Timber Trail in Parwanoo after the cable car got stuck following a glitch.

"Four people were in the uphill trolly and 11 in the downhill trolly. So far, 7 people have been rescued. An NDRF team will reach the spot shortly, The Air Force has been alerted and they are ready awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Defence," said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh told ANI. "We have kept the Airforce on standby as seven people have been rescued in half an hour. If the remaining people are rescued with the mechanical trolley, there would not be a need to call the Air Force," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed that he will reach the spot. "Rescue operation of tourists trapped in Parwanoo Timber Trail of Solan is going on. As soon as I get information about the incident, I myself am going to the spot. The administration is on the spot and with the help of NDRF and administration, all the passengers will be safely rescued soon," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo, said that two senior citizens and four women are stranded in the cable car. "The rescue operation is underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air," said Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli.

However, the tourists claimed that they were given the only option to be rescued using ropes. The tourists demanded other alternatives for the rescue operation to be continued. Earlier, the tourists claimed "lack of arrangements" and feared being rescued using ropes.

Earlier today, Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police said, "Six- seven tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and the police team are monitoring the situation. (ANI)

