Explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Odesa - regional authorities
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Explosions rocked the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Monday, a spokesperson for the regional administration said.
The spokesperson said he could provide no details of the explosions, which were heard after air raid sirens blared.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement