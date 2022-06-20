Left Menu

3 held for killing tribal woman on witchcraft suspicion

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 75-year-old tribal woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Monday.

Champabati Hembram was thrashed to death with a stone when she was sleeping in her house at Podagarh village in Jashipur block on Thursday night.

Those arrested were identified as Jagannath Tudu, (23), Mangal Hansda, (26), and Samai Hembram, (30), Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari told reporters.

Samai Hembram had suspected the septuagenarian was practicing witchcraft, due to which his father and mother died, and his son fell ill. He paid Rs 20,000 to the two others to commit the crime, the SP said.

Police have seized the stone with blood stain and Rs 15,000 in cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

