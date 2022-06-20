Left Menu

UP: Dalit delivery worker abused, thrashed by customers in Lucknow

He then hurled casteist remarks at him, a police officer said.Rawat alleged the person refused to cancel the order, spat tobacco juice on his face and thrashed him, the officer said.Reacting to the incident, opposition Samajwadi Party claimed that attacks on Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP government.After decades, incidents of caste-based violence and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP rule.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:19 IST
UP: Dalit delivery worker abused, thrashed by customers in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit man allegedly faced casteist slurs, was spat upon and beaten up when he went to a home in Aashiyana locality here to deliver a food order, police said on Monday.

The customers told him that they cannot accept food touched by a Dalit, according to a complaint lodged with police.

Police have lodged an FIR against two people, including Ajay Singh, a resident of sector H Aashiyana, and 12 unidentified others, they said.

The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, alleged that on Saturday night when he reached the delivery location, a person came out of the house and asked for his name. He then hurled casteist remarks at him, a police officer said.

Rawat alleged the person refused to cancel the order, spat tobacco juice on his face and thrashed him, the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, opposition Samajwadi Party claimed that attacks on Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP government.

After decades, incidents of caste-based violence and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP rule. People belonging to the same caste as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not only misbehaved with a Dalit, but also attacked his self-respect and rights, the SP tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI that the matter is being probed and appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022