Tri-services presser leaves no room for any doubt about Agnipath scheme: BJP

With the Agnipath scheme facing protests, the BJP asserted on Monday that the three services' joint press conference on the issue has left no room for any doubt and urged the youth to make use of the ''good opportunity'' to be part of the armed forces.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked youngsters not to be misled by anyone and added that some people for their selfish interests will try to exploit them.

''All aspects of the issue have been made clear by the three services in their joint press conference on Sunday. If there was any doubt of any sort, it has been dispelled. In my opinion there is no room for any doubt now,'' he told a press conference.

Terming the recruitment scheme a good initiative, he asked youngsters to be a part of it. He expressed confidence that the youth will have faith in the statement by the three services.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government has extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The short duration of the job has sparked protests from the youth in different parts of the country. Some BJP leaders have blamed opposition parties for violence and arson during the agitation.

Ruling out any rollback of the scheme in view of widespread protests, the Army, Navy and the Air Force on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment of soldiers under the new policy and asserted that it is the only ''progressive'' step to bring down the age profile of the three services.

