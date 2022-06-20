Three held for chain snatching and robbery in Thane district

With the arrest of three persons, Thane Police on Monday claimed to have detected five criminal cases including chain snatching, robbery and theft, an officer said. A Kalwa police station officer said the trio was moving suspiciously on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near the Kharegaon gate area in Kalwa when the police detained them. A sword and stolen goods worth Rs 2.30 lakh were seized from their possession, he said, adding the trio admitted to committing chain snatching, theft and robbery within the limits of Kalwa police station and Rabodi police station. The accused are identified as Ganpat Gullar, Aman Jaiswal, and Harinder Yadav.

