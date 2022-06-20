Left Menu

Two electrocuted in Udaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:35 IST
Two electrocuted in Udaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman died of electrocution on Monday while they were starting an electric motor in a farm in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident happened in a village falling under Saira police station area where the victims - Mohan and Chhagi- had gone to work.

The duo came in contact with a live wire while starting an electric motor connected to a well and were electrocuted, Saira SHO Shrawan Joshi said. The bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022