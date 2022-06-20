Two electrocuted in Udaipur

A man and a woman died of electrocution on Monday while they were starting an electric motor in a farm in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The incident happened in a village falling under Saira police station area where the victims - Mohan and Chhagi- had gone to work.

The duo came in contact with a live wire while starting an electric motor connected to a well and were electrocuted, Saira SHO Shrawan Joshi said. The bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem, the police said.

