Protestors won't be part of Agnipath scheme: Minister

The youth who took part in the violent protests against Agnipath scheme would not find a place in the armed forces, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday.Addressing reporters in Udupi, she said those who indulged in violence are not patriotic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:07 IST
The youth who took part in the violent protests against Agnipath scheme would not find a place in the armed forces, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, she said those who indulged in violence are not patriotic. Agnipath scheme was introduced in the platinum jubilee of the country’s independence to effectively channelise human resources.

The young people interested in the scheme can join with the consent of their parents. No one would be forced to be part of the armed forces.

Unnecessary controversy is being created over the scheme as in the case of the farm laws and it is part of a conspiracy, Karandlaje alleged.

