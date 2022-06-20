Left Menu

Gujarat CM launches area adoption scheme to resolve Ahmedabad traffic issues

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:10 IST
Gujarat CM launches area adoption scheme to resolve Ahmedabad traffic issues
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched an 'Area Adoption Scheme (AAS)' for smooth traffic regulation through public participation in Ahmedabad city.

Under the scheme, residents of a particular area will be involved to resolve traffic issues along with traffic police and elected representatives, a government release said.

The CM also launched 'Pahel', a one-day seminar for police in Ahmedabad city with focus on stress management, rules and regulations, and behavioral training.

Talking about the two schemes, Ahmedabad police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said 15,000 police personnel will be trained by psychiatrists, journalists and lawyers over the next three months.

At the event, the CM emphasised on the need for maintaining a friendly and mutually respectful relation between police and citizens. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi was also present.

He said friendly approach of police personnel is always appreciated and leaves a good imprint on the public.

Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar said the civic body will extend full cooperation to the police department for the AAS. A government release said various experts and police officers discussed ways to build courteous, harmonious relation between police and people and awaken the spirit of 'Police Praja na Mitra' (police as a friend of people) in people's mind at the one-day seminar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022