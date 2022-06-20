Gujarat CM launches area adoption scheme to resolve Ahmedabad traffic issues

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched an 'Area Adoption Scheme (AAS)' for smooth traffic regulation through public participation in Ahmedabad city.

Under the scheme, residents of a particular area will be involved to resolve traffic issues along with traffic police and elected representatives, a government release said.

The CM also launched 'Pahel', a one-day seminar for police in Ahmedabad city with focus on stress management, rules and regulations, and behavioral training.

Talking about the two schemes, Ahmedabad police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said 15,000 police personnel will be trained by psychiatrists, journalists and lawyers over the next three months.

At the event, the CM emphasised on the need for maintaining a friendly and mutually respectful relation between police and citizens. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi was also present.

He said friendly approach of police personnel is always appreciated and leaves a good imprint on the public.

Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar said the civic body will extend full cooperation to the police department for the AAS. A government release said various experts and police officers discussed ways to build courteous, harmonious relation between police and people and awaken the spirit of 'Police Praja na Mitra' (police as a friend of people) in people's mind at the one-day seminar.

