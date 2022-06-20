Left Menu

Delhi revenue department principal commissioner allocates work to deputy commissioners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:18 IST
Delhi revenue department principal commissioner allocates work to deputy commissioners
  • Country:
  • India

The new principal commissioner-cum-divisional commissioner of the Delhi government's revenue department has allocated work related to various administrative matters to deputy commissioners at the headquarters, officials said on Monday.

Senior IAS of AGMUT cadre K R Meena took charge as the divisional commissioner after his predecessor Sanjeev Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh last month.

According to a recent revenue department order, R Menaka, DM (North) with additional charge of deputy commissioner I (HQ), will look after the work related to coordination branch including Aadhaar, sale of acid, PNDT Act, NHRC matters, CM Janta Samwad, LG listening posts and different grievance portals.

Monica Priyadarshini, DM (South) with additional charge of deputy commissioner II (HQ), will look after Covid branch, Directorate of Civil Defence, Stamp, Firms and Society Registration among other works. The work related to Minority Affairs (including Delhi Waqf Board, Delhi State Haj Committee, Delhi Minorities Commission, Scholarship), Vigilance Branch, Central Record Room will be taken care by Bans Raj, deputy commissioner III (HQ).

Isha Khosla, DM (South East) with additional charge of deputy commissioner IV (HQ), will be handling the work related with General Administration Branch, Care Taking Branch, Accounts & Planning.

The DM (North East) with additional charge of special CEO of DDMA will be handling works related to IT Branch, including e- district, RTI & Appeal Cases, DUDA Branch (including MP/MLA-LAD, CLAD, Mohalla Sabha, Mohalla Clinics), the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022