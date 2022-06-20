Teen goes missing during swim in Thane lake

An 18-year-old boy went missing after he went for a swim in a lake in Thane's Shil Phata area on Monday, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said a search operation was underway at Khadkeshwar lake where Matiullah Khan went missing.

