Teen goes missing during swim in Thane lake
An 18-year-old boy went missing after he went for a swim in a lake in Thane's Shil Phata area on Monday, a civic official said.
Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said a search operation was underway at Khadkeshwar lake where Matiullah Khan went missing.
